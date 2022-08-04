102°F
North Las Vegas rejects Culinary rent-control petition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 7:04 pm
 
Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, addresses the city council as Culi ...
Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, addresses the city council as Culinary Union members listen during the North Las Vegas City Council meeting at North Las Vegas City Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the Culinary Union listen during the North Las Vegas City Council meeting at North L ...
Members of the Culinary Union listen during the North Las Vegas City Council meeting at North Las Vegas City Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Mayor John Lee listens during a North Las Vegas City Council meeting at North Las Vegas City Ha ...
Mayor John Lee listens during a North Las Vegas City Council meeting at North Las Vegas City Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday sided with the city clerk’s rejection of a petition to put rent control on the November ballot will stand.

The council voted 4-1, with Councilman Richard Cherchio voting no, to accept City Clerk Jackie Rodgers’ ruling that the petition didn’t gather enough signatures to go on the November ballot.

But the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 — which launched the ballot initiative in May to tie year-over-year rent increases to the city’s consumer price index and capping them at 5 percent — contested Rodgers’ decision, arguing that the 3,396 signatures it submitted were more than enough.

The disagreement stems from the interpretation of the number of petition signatures needed to advance a ballot measure.

Nevada law puts that number at 15 percent or more of the voters who participated in the previous “city election.” When the petition was filed, that election was the June 2019 municipal general election. But by the time petition organizers submitted the petition in June, the primary election had taken place, increasing the number of signatures required, according to the city.

Rodgers claimed organizers needed 3,968 signatures, and that only 2,678 were deemed valid.

The union contested that only 475 valid signatures were needed to move the initiative ahead, based on the low-turnout 2019 election.

“Staff recommends that the City Council approve the City Clerk’s Certificate as to Sufficiency,” the agenda item states. “Council approval of the certificate will result in a final determination that the petition was insufficient.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

