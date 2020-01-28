58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

North Las Vegas sinking firehouse lawsuit will continue in court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2020 - 6:46 pm
 

North Las Vegas’ quest to recoup the costs of repairing a sinking firehouse will continue in court.

A judge last week sided with the city’s motion to change an earlier judgment in the case. Clark County District Judge Trevor Atkin previously granted a motion to dismiss the city’s complaint.

“In particular, the decision allows the case to go forward so that the persons who caused the damage can be held responsible for the damage instead of the taxpayers of North Las Vegas,” said Richard Gordon, who is representing the city. Gordon is an attorney for the law firm Snell and Wilmer.

Station 53 was fewer than 10 years old when it started sinking. The city has since spent more than $1 million on repairs, and said those costs could reach about $2 million. It’s money the city says could be used for other services.

The issues with the building forced workers to lift the eastern portion of the station at Gowan Road and Simmons Street about eight inches.

North Las Vegas City Attorney Micaela Moore applauded Atkin’s decision in a statement Monday.

“When state lawmakers passed (Assembly Bill) 421 last spring, it was intended to help remedy construction defect cases just like what we are encountering at Fire Station 53,” she said. The law changed the deadline to file a complaint about construction defects from six years to 10 years, and made it retroactive.

When Station 53 was completed in 2009, the deadline for complaints was 10 years. In 2015, the Legislature shortened the deadline to six years.

Last session, lawmakers changed the deadline back to 10 years, largely because of soil-related defects to buildings, according to Gordon. Issues from soils usually arise after six years, Gordon said.

North Las Vegas filed the lawsuit in Clark County District Court in July against multiple defendants, including the contractors and design professionals behind the building.

Defendants in the case argued that the six-year deadline applied in the case of Station 53 because the new law did not take effect until Oct. 1 of last year, Gordon has said.

Atkin granted a motion to dismiss the case on Sept. 30 because it was filed before the law’s effective date, Gordon said. North Las Vegas filed a motion to change the judgment after the law took effect.

Gordon said Atkin’s decision means the case will proceed through an ordinary course of discovery.

Theodore Parker III, an attorney for defendant Richardson Construction, Inc., said he suspects motions for summary judgment will be filed in the next four to five months after facts have developed in the case.

Richardson Construction Inc. is not the same company as W.A. Richardson Builders, which is constructing the Resorts World project on the Las Vegas Strip.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
 
President lawyers dismiss Bolton allegations
By / RJ

President Donald Trump’s legal team dismissed damaging allegations contained in a new book by former national security adviser John Bolton, which claim Trump withheld aid to Ukraine while demanding an investigation of a political rival.

In a July 31, 2019 file photo, then National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at th ...
New details prompt Dems to demand Bolton testify at Trump’s trial
By Eric Tucker, Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

The account immediately gave Democrats new fuel in their pursuit of sworn testimony from John Bolton and other witnesses, a question expected to be taken up later this week by the Republican-led Senate.

The concert grounds on the day after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Oct. ...
Nevada senators get feds to release 1 October funds
By / RJ

In response to a letter from Nevada’s two U.S. senators, the Justice Department has released some of the $16.7 million in funds set aside to help survivors of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas.

 
Democrats wrap up impeachment arguments Friday
By Gary Martin / RJ Washington Bureau

House Democrats warned Friday in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that the president will persist in abusing his power and endanger American democracy unless he’s removed from office.