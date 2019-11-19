Phone call witnesses up next in impeachment hearing

As the second week of impeachment hearings begin in Washington, Democrats will call witnesses who listened in on President Trump’s infamous July telephone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Former National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will testify in Tuesday's impeachment hearings. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for Europe and Russia, departs after a closed-door interview in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — A second week of impeachment hearings opens Tuesday with national security witnesses who were on a telephone call when President Trump asked the leader of Ukraine to conduct an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Opening the hearings this week were Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukrainian specialist on the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, a foreign service aide for Vice President Mike Pence, who listened on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Both later raised concerns about the president’s request for a political investigation and reported that to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg, who moved a record of the call to a classified computer system.

Also testifying Tuesday will be Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine who has said he never heard or saw anything that would imply a quid pro quo in the conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy.

Volker and Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, helped arrange the telephone conversation between the two presidents.

Along with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Volker and Sondland were considered the “three amigos” who worked with the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to promote policies sought by Trump that were not advocated by the State Department.

In amended testimony, Sondland conceded that he made comments to Zelenskiy’s staff that release of $400 million in previously approved military aid was tied to the investigations.

It is the second week of impeachment hearings being held by the House Intelligence Committee, which is hearing testimony and reviewing documents as the Democrat-controlled House moves toward a vote on impeachment.

Republicans have backed the president, and a House vote on articles of impeachment would require a trial in the GOP-controlled Senate and a two-thirds majority vote to remove the president.

Last week’s hearings featured the testimony of former U.S. ambassador Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who said she was the victim of a smear campaign launched by Trump loyalists and removed because of her opposition to the unofficial agenda in Ukraine pushed by Giuliani.

Her testimony was backed by Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and Foreign Service officer George Kent, who were concerned about a rogue operation being waged by Ukraine and connected to a former Ukrainian official removed over corruption allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.