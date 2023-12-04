President Biden set to visit Las Vegas this week

President Joe Biden will visit the Silver State before heading to a campaign event in Los Angeles.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Pueblo memorial Airport in Pueblo, Colo., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, to travel back to Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden talks about lowering prescription drug costs during a speech in the UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality building on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Friday where he will deliver remarks before heading to Los Angeles for a campaign reception, according to a White House advisory.

A White House spokesperson declined to provide more details about the visit.

The 46th president’s stop in the Silver State could potentially cause traffic delays around the city, as it will coincide with a memorial service for one of the Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver last week. The services for trooper Alberto Felix, who was 54, will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson.

Biden last visited Las Vegas in March, when he spoke at UNLV about lowering prescription drug costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

