Rosen rakes in $5M in 1st quarter of 2024, Brown pulls $2.2M
The vulnerable Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen raised $5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and reported a $13.2 million war chest, while her likely Republican contender Sam Brown pulled in $2.2 million.
Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign raised $5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and has an “unprecedented” $13.2 million on hand, her campaign announced Monday.
More than 27,500 donors who contributed to the junior Nevada senator’s reelection campaign were first-time contributors, according to the campaign, and 97 percent of all donations were $100 or less.
The Nevada Democratic senator, whose seat was labeled as a “toss-up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report last week, faces a tough re-election bid in November. Senate races in the purple state of Nevada have long been tough and highly contested. In 2022, Rosen’s Democratic colleague Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly won her re-election bid by around 0.8 percentage points.
Rosen released her first ads in the election cycle both in English and Spanish last week and announced a $14 million ad reservation for the general election, the largest single ad reservation in history for a Nevada U.S. Senate race, according to the campaign.
“Thanks to our incredible fundraising strength fueled by grassroots support to defend this Senate seat, the Rosen campaign is already getting our message out to voters across Nevada,” said Rosen’s campaign manager Stewart Boss in a statement, adding that the campaign will focus on the senator’s bipartisan record and work to bring down costs and grow the middle class.
On the flip side, Rosen’s likely Republican challenger Sam Brown raised $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, a representative of Brown’s campaign told Fox News. That’s more than Republican senate candidate Adam Laxalt raised during the same period in 2022, who raised $1.6 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.
“Nevadans see through Jacky Rosen’s pandering to the reality of her record: she consistently votes for open borders and reckless DC spending bills that skyrocket the cost of groceries and gas prices,” said Kristy Wilkinson, a spokesperson for Brown’s campaign, in a statement. “Nevadans are ready to replace her with Sam Brown’s strong common-sense leadership.”
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.