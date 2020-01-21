Rules change, but Democratic impeachment amendments rejected

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding a third day to the schedule. But Democratic attempts to amend the rules repeatedly failed.

WASHINGTON — A partisan brawl broke out at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Tuesday as Democrats accused the Senate Republican leader of trying to compress the proceedings and lawmakers voted along party lines to delay a decision on witnesses.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., laid out a resolution that sets the rules for the trial and extending the time for opening arguments from two days to three and allowing questions by lawmakers before a vote is taken on the whether to call witnesses.

Even though McConnell tweaked the resolution to appease Republican lawmakers uneasy with the fast-paced schedule, Democrats were outraged with the delay on witnesses and documents that president blocked the House from receiving.

The resolution is expected to pass on a party line vote.

Democrats, though, claimed the rules were rigged by McConnell to shield the president.

And House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., implored the Republican-controlled Senate to allow additional evidence to render a just verdict in the case.

“You have taken an oath to do impartial justice,” Schiff told the Senate. “That oath binds you. That oath requires a fair trial.”

Democratic amendments rejected

Democrats offered up amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department and other federal departments and to hear testimony from witnesses.

But Republicans voted along party lines, 53-47, to table the Democratic amendments.

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen backed the Democratic amendments.

Under the rules laid out in the resolution, the Senate will again take up the issue of witnesses once the House impeachment managers and the president’s defense team complete their opening arguments.

A vote to dismiss the charges could also be taken up, although several Republican lawmakers said it was unlikely to pass. Motions by lawmakers must be filed by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts opened the trial as Democrats and Republicans were already at odds over the McConnell resolution, filed Monday evening.

“It sets up a structure that is fair, evenhanded and tracks closely with past precedents,” McConnell said.

‘Darker moment’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the McConnell resolution would go down as “one of the darker moments in Senate history.”

“The truth is (Senate Majority) Leader McConnell is plotting the most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment trial in modern history and it begins today,” Schumer said.

The president’s defense team spoke in support of the resolution. Trump’s lawyers have argued that he committed no wrongdoing and that the House Democratic impeachment attempt is a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution.”

White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the Senate that the resolution was a fair way to proceed, and urged expediency after Democrats delayed bringing the impeachment articles to the Senate for 33 days.

“The president has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Cipollone told the chamber. “There is absolutely no case.”

Schiff, in his opening statement to the Senate, said Trump solicited the help of a foreign government to help him cheat to win re-election, and then obstructed Congress in its constitutional oversight.

Re-doing House’s job

The House in December voted along mostly party lines to approve articles of impeachment charging abuse of office and obstruction of Congress. No Republicans supported the articles, although some Democrats joined Republicans in voting no.

“This misconduct set out in those articles is the most serious ever charged against a president,” Schiff said.

House managers urged senators to seek the documents. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told them even President Richard Nixon provided materials when the Judiciary Committee investigated Watergate.

Democrats are seeking correspondence from Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and documents about the administration order to withhold $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

But Trump counsel Patrick Philbin said House Democrats failed to do their jobs when they conducted an investigation and voted to impeach the president without the evidence to make their case to the Senate.

“It’s not the role of the Senate to do the House’s job for them,” Philbin said.

If the House didn’t conduct an investigation to receive the evidence needed then they don’t have a case, Philbin said.

Democrats need to peel off several Republican senators to achieve a simple majority needed to call witnesses, including former national security John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

There were several Republicans who balked at the initial trial schedule proposed by McConnell, who amended it just hours before the trial began on Tuesday to keep his GOP conference united at the start.

And several have remained open about the need to call witnesses later.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it is “likely I would support a motion to subpoena witnesses” after the opening arguments, and questions by senators of the House managers and the president’s legal team.

Collins noted that she did the same thing in 1999, when the Senate heard the House case to impeach President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted.

Other GOP senators who said they would consider witness testimony include Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Alexander said he was satisfied with McConnell’s decision to hold off a vote on witnesses until later in the trial. The Tennessee senator said it followed with precedent, regardless of arguments from the House.

“Just because the House proceedings were a circus doesn’t mean the Senate’s trial needs to be,” Alexander said.

Even with GOP support for witnesses, the White House appears confident that Republicans will overwhelmingly back the president and reject the House Democratic case for impeachment.

It would take a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, to remove the president from office.

In the nation’s history, the Senate has held an impeachment twice only twice. President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in 1868 and Clinton was acquitted in 1999.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.