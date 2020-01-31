Senate rejects motion to call witnesses

The Senate has voted to reject efforts to call more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

WASHINGTON — Republicans blocked an attempt to call witnesses and subpoena documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Friday, setting up a vote to acquit the president that will likely take place next week.

The vote was 51 against, 49 in favor, with two Republicans joining minority Democrats and independents who sought to hear testimony from witnesses including Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton. (Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted in favor of witnesses.)

Nevada’s two Democrats, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, voted with party leaders who wanted not only Bolton, but acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two other administration officials with knowledge of nearly $400 in military aid withheld from Ukraine.

Democrats accused Senate Republicans of dismissing violations of law by the president out of fear of presidential retribution, a prolonged trial during an election year and the emergence of more damaging information implicating Trump in questionable schemes.

“What the president did was so wrong,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in an appeal that landed on mostly deaf ears. “And there were so many people in the loop, all of whom shrugged their shoulders and went along with something that was so pointedly against the law.”

Democrats’ hopes of getting the necessary four Republicans to break with their party were dashed when swing Republicans, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced they would vote against witnesses.

Alexander noted that not one House Republican voted for impeachment when the articles were approved in December.

“We are sadly at a low point of division in this country,” Murkowski said.

The vote came after hours of questioning of the president’s legal team and the House managers who are prosecuting the impeachment case.

“A final verdict of acquittal would help our great country,” said White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

But the lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that if the Senate conducts a trial with no witnesses, “that will be a new precedent.”

Public opinion polls show registered voters prefered the Senate call witnesses in the impeachment trial to determine whether the president should remain in office or removed.

The trial stems from a July 25 telephone call where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden. At the time, the Trump administration was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

The president’s lawyers argued the president committed no wrongdoing, while the House impeachment team told the Senate the president was soliciting Ukraine to help cheat in his re-election.

This week, a book draft by former national security adviser John Bolton claimed Trump withheld the aid to force Ukraine to announce the investigation, a quid pro quo for the self-interest of re-election. Ultimately the aid was released and no investigation was ever conducted.

Bolton declined to testify before a House impeachment inquiry, but said he would appear before the Senate under subpoena.

But Republicans successfully fought to call Bolton as a witness in the trial.

