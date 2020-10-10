Sisolak, local health officials make up after fallout over letter

Gov. Steve Sisolak and local health officials issued a joint statement saying they were working well together, just one week after a letter from the locals complained about the governor’s handling of COVID restrictions.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 response efforts and lifting of restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — After Nevada’s two largest health districts butted heads with Gov. Steve Sisolak in recent days over a lack of communication, the two sides are painting a rosier picture following a “productive” meeting held to smooth things over.

Sisolak, his staff, officials from various state agencies met with representatives of the Southern Nevada and Washoe County health districts on Wednesday to address the concerns the local health officials had raised in a letter last week about being shut out of the governor’s decision making process for COVID-19 directives, according to a joint statement from Sisolak and the local health officials.

In their original letter, health officials said they received less than a day’s notice that the governor would increase the state’s gathering limit from 50 to 250, and allow for even larger crowds for sporting events and other live entertainment, with approval from local authorities. The health districts added that their resources are already strained from responding to the pandemic, and expressed frustration with the state adding more responsibility to their plate without discussing the issue with them.

According to the joint statement sent Friday afternoon by the governor’s office, all who attended the meeting agreed that “a strong partnership is paramount to success and committed to strengthening two-way, open lines of communication to proactively identify solutions to challenges and remain united under the shared goals of keeping Nevadans safe and healthy.”

“Going forward, our communication and partnership will only grow stronger and Nevadans will benefit as a result,” Sisolak said in the statement. “Just like the public servants at the state level, the health officials at the local level have dedicated themselves to doing all they can for Nevada over the past seven months, and we will continue to navigate this crisis under our shared goals.”

Scott Black, a North Las Vegas city councilman and chairman of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health, echoed the governor’s comments.

“Everyone in the meeting is and has been fully committed to the health of all Nevadans. We established a strong communication that will be ongoing regarding our efforts as state and local partners, unified to implement the best practices and policies to serve all Nevada residents and visitors to our State.”

But the letter sent just a week ago — which Black signed — had a different message: “We should not continue to be exposed to a course of direction for the COVID-19 response that does not include consultation and consideration of our local government officials and entities,” it reads. “We must take practical, realistic, and executable actions to effectively respond to the pandemic. We must work together and consider various options to make the best choices for our communities.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.