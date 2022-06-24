‘This will not stop here,’ Titus says after abortion ruling

A Supreme Court ruling that overturned a half-century of abortion rights sparked emotional protests and condemnation, as well as praise and rallies, in American cities.

Abortion-rights activists react outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A celebration outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Abortion-rights activists react outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“This is a devastating day for women in America,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Cortez Masto said the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade will force people in many states to live under abortion bans and without critical health care.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, an ardent abortion opponent, praised the Supreme Court for its conviction to rule for the unborn and the sanctity of life.

“Today, life won,” Pence said.

Before the ruling was announced, a heavy police presence was outside the Supreme Court building, the site of ongoing protests and counterprotests over the weeks since a draft copy of the opinion was leaked to a media outlet, Politico.

Demonstrators gathered and chanted outside the building, where a majority of the justices rolled back 50 years of legal precedent.

“This will not stop here,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

“Conservative judges have already stated an intention to revisit other constitutional rights like contraception and same-sex marriage,” Titus said.

“Thus begins the outrageous, but not surprising, erosion of long-standing human rights in this country,” she said.

Nevada codified the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in a state statute passed in 1990. Nevada is one of roughly a dozen states that took such similar action. Some states, like Maryland, passed laws to broaden protections and require insurance to cover procedures.

“Politicians should never have a say when it comes to the personal decision of when or if to start a family and as long as I’m governor, I’ll keep it that way,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.

Some states, like Texas and Oklahoma, have adopted “trigger laws” to stop abortions if given the authority by the Supreme Court in a ruling curtailing federal protections granted under Roe v. Wade.

There were 18 states that filed briefs with the court supporting the Mississippi abortion ban.

With anticipation of such a ruling, Vice President Kamala Harris held a White House roundtable on Thursday with seven state attorneys general, including Aaron Ford of Nevada, about the fight for reproductive rights.

Ford and other top legal officials shared the steps that they have taken to protect access to reproductive health care in their states, and their powers under their states’ authority.

In addition to Ford, other attorneys general in the roundtable were from Wisconsin, Delaware, New York, Illinois, Washington and California.

The Supreme Court ruling will play a role in the midterm elections with control of the House and Senate at stake.

The political divide on abortion rights falls largely along party lines, and is expected to be a major issue in the upcoming midterm elections where control of the House and Senate are at stake.

Cortez Masto has made abortion rights and women’s health care a central issue in her campaign for re-election to the Senate.

Her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general, is an anti-abortion candidate.

Similarly, in the contested House races in the Las Vegas Valley, all three Republican challengers, Mark Robertson, April Becker and Sam Peters are anti-abortion candidates seeking to unseat three incumbent Democrats who support abortion rights: Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.

