Trump boat parade launches at Lake Mead

Hundreds of boats moved out across Lake Mead on Saturday afternoon in a parade supporting President Donald Trump. As many as 500 vessels were expected to participate in the event.

Boats begin to move out on the parade Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, on Lake Mead near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Larry Silvestri, left, and his wife Mary attach 20 flags to their boat while preparing for the President Donald Trump boat parade Saturday at the Lake Mead Boat Harbor on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A President Donald Trump mannequin sits on the bow of a boat with others in preparation for the parade at the Lake Mead Boat Harbor on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anthony Carlo spruces up his boat while preparing for the President Donald Trump boat parade Saturday at the Lake Mead Boat Harbor for the on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some boats are already prepared for the President Donald Trump boat parade Saturday at the Lake Mead Boat Harbor on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some boats are already prepared for the President Donald Trump boat parade Saturday at the Lake Mead Boat Harbor on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two boats pass as some boats are already prepared for the President Donald Trump boat parade Saturday at the Lake Mead Boat Harbor on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The group was granted a First Amendment permit on Friday to hold the large gathering at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, parks spokeswoman Christie Vanover said. The permit was for up to 500 vessels.

Brian Bandy, a Henderson resident who helped his friends organize the parade, said Friday that the event will support Trump, but is also being presented as a “patriot parade.”

“Anyone is welcome, not just Trump supporters,” the 42-year-old said.

A similar event last week in Texas caused trouble for boaters. On Sept. 5, five boats sank during a parade at Lake Travis, and deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office had to respond to 15 distress calls, the Associated Press reported.

Officials said the water on the lake was calm, but the tightly packed boats created large waves in the Texas lake. No foul play was expected, and no one was injured.

On Friday, Bandy said he was concerned there could be similar issues at Lake Mead, so the boaters will stick to the open water and drive no faster than 6 mph.

“There’s going to be a lot of boats out here,” he said. “We’re going to be more cognizant.”

To ensure that parade participants and other boaters are safe, officials with the National Parks Service, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard will be monitoring Saturday’s event, Vanover said Friday. The Coast Guard will be present because the lake, which borders Arizona, is on federal property.

“The presence of the Coast Guard, and its partners, on the waterway is not to support the event itself, but to ensure the waterway is safe for all mariners due to the anticipated increase in traffic,” Vanover said in an email.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson on Friday said she expected the weather will be calm for the parade. Winds are forecast at the lake between 5 mph and 10 mph, while waves are expected to be “less than half a food,” she said.

The Park Service has instructed boaters to keep launch ramps and marinas clear, and to not drive boats along beaches.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.