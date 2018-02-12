Trump budget contains $120M to restart licensing of Yucca Mountain

A commitment by the Trump administration to restart the licensing on the controversial Yucca Mountain nuclear repository in Nevada is contained in the president’s budget blueprint unveiled Monday.

Members of a congressional tour of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel enter the south portal, April 9, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WASHINGTON — A commitment by the Trump administration to restart the licensing on the controversial Yucca Mountain nuclear repository in Nevada is contained in the president’s budget blueprint unveiled Monday.

President Donald Trump included $120 million to restart licensing on the dormant geologic site north of Las Vegas, as well as to establish an interim storage program to address the stockpile of nuclear waste produced by power plants nationwide.

The funds are just part of the $30.6 billion budget request for the Department of Energy for fiscal year 2019, which begins Oct. 1.

“The president’s budget request supports the department’s effort to enhance today’s energy security while also making strategic investments for tomorrow,” said Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, the state’s two senators, Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, and the majority of the congressional delegation oppose the Yucca Mountain project.

Although the House has backed efforts to restart licensing on Yucca Mountain, the Senate did not approve funding last year.

“Despite Congress’ refusal to fund the Yucca Mountain project, the administration is once again prioritizing it,” Heller said. He claims the project poses a threat to the people of southern Nevada and could have a catastrophic impact on the tourism economy.

“I’ve made it clear why Nevada does not want to turn into the nation’s nuclear waste dump,” Heller said.

Meanwhile, the $11.7 billion budget for the Department of Interior includes a proposal to take $230 million in unobligated balances from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act program generated from the sale of public land.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the budget has a strong focus on rebuilding national parks and increasing the recreation experience. He said funds would be used to address maintenance of roads and visitor facilities.

He said there is a $11.6 million backlog within the National Park Service alone.

Zinke said there is $600 million in the Southern Nevada land program. The $230 million reduction would take place over a three-year period and would not end the program, he said. The secretary said he is in contact with the congressional delegation and the governor.

In addition, Zinke said Interior would “plus up” maintenance in Southern Nevada, including the removal of trash and maintenance of a shooting range.

Contact Gary Martin on gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 2022-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.