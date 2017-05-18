Trump close to making FBI choice, ex-Sen. Lieberman on list

President Donald Trump meets with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Donald Trump greets Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as he arrives at the the White House in Washington, Thursday, May, 18th, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to selecting a new FBI director and that former senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman was among the top candidates.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of a meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, Trump said: “We’re very close” to picking an FBI director.

Asked if Lieberman was one of his top candidates, Trump said: “He is.”

Trump and Lieberman discussed the position at the White House on Wednesday. Three other potential candidates Trump interviewed on Wednesday are former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, former top FBI official Richard McFeely and Andrew McCabe. McCabe became acting director after Trump fired James Comey as director last week.

Trump has said he could name a new director before he leaves Friday on his first overseas trip as president.