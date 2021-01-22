63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8, Schumer says

By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 - 7:32 am
 
Updated January 22, 2021 - 3:58 pm
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y, takes the elevator in the U.S. Capitol , Friday, J ...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y, takes the elevator in the U.S. Capitol , Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washin ...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection for the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday evening after reaching an agreement with Republicans, who had pushed to delay the trial to give Trump a chance to organize his legal team and prepare a defense.

Trump will be the first former president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office.

Under the timeline, the House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday, but opening arguments will be pushed to February, which also allows the Senate time to confirm President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominations and consider the COVID relief bill.

“We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us,” Schumer said about the deadly Capitol siege.

“But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
2
Las Vegas man’s prison sentence commuted by Trump
Las Vegas man’s prison sentence commuted by Trump
3
No-shows at North Las Vegas vaccination site create openings for others
No-shows at North Las Vegas vaccination site create openings for others
4
COVID plan, with stimulus checks, may get quick vote from House
COVID plan, with stimulus checks, may get quick vote from House
5
Fear of post-holiday COVID surge fading in Nevada
Fear of post-holiday COVID surge fading in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST