Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett applauds as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump named Amy Coney Barrett, a judge of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the White House Rose Garden Saturday.

It was a moment of triumph for Trump, who introduce Barrett as he announced his third Supreme Court “nomination, after Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh.”

In conservative circles, Barrett, a graduate and law professor at Notre Dame School of Law, is known as a female version of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the happy warrior and advocate for an originalist interpretation of the Constitution for whom she served as a law clerk.

In an homage of sorts to Ginsberg, a liberal icon who had been dubbed “The Notorious RBG,” conservative activists wasted no name in hailing Barrett as “ACB.”

Earlier Saturday, Barrett and her husband, Jesse Barrett, a former federal prosecutor and fellow Notre Dame graduate, loaded their seven children into separate minivans and drove from their Indiana home to the airport.

It was a photo opportunity that suggested that Barrett might bring a younger, homier and more Midwestern sensibility to a body of eight graduates of Harvard or Yale Law School.

If confirmed by a Senate in which the GOP controls 53 seats, Barrett is sure to push the U.S. Supreme Court further to the right, with a 6-3 split between Republican and Democrats. The court had included five justices nominated by Republican presidents and four nominated by Democrats, with Chief Justice John Roberts occasionally providing a swing vote that favored liberal justices.

After Trump nominated Barrett to the appellate slot in 2017, the Senate confirmed her 55 to 43.

An exchange with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., during her confirmation hearing “catapulted” the Catholic mother of seven “to national prominence,” said Carrie Severino, president of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network.

“The dogma lives loudly within you, and that is a concern,” Feinstein told Barrett in an exchange that raised hackles among social conservatives, who like Severino believe Barrett was being targeted for her Catholicism.

If Senate Democrats seem to lean on Barrett because of her deeply-held beliefs, Severino warned, “this is going to be election fodder.”

Both the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is Catholic, and Trump, a Presbyterian, are jockeying for a greater share of the Catholic vote, which is evenly split according to the Pew Research Center. In 2016, 52 percent of Catholics voted for Trump while 44 percent voted for Hillary Clinton.

While Republicans are likely to accuse Democrats of being hostile to people of faith, Democrats have attacked the GOP for having different standards for Senate handling of Supreme Court nominees in in 2016, because it was an election year, but a different standard in 2020.

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put off hearings for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s pick to fill Scalia’s seat, saying that it would be best to let voters have a say in the November presidential election.

But also, in 2016, there was a divided government with a Democratic president and a Republican Senate. This year, the executive and the Senate are both controlled by Republicans, McConnell has noted.

A Washington Post ABC News poll released Friday found that 38 percent of respondents thought Ginsburg’s replacement should be nominated by Trump and approved by the Senate, while 57 percent supported leaving the nomination to the winner of the presidential race.

Expect fireworks before and during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, expected to start on Oct. 12, less than one month before the Nov. 3 election.

“I’m not sure what the Democrats’ strategy is going to be. They know they’re going to lose,” former California Assembly Republican Leader Pat Nolan, a recipient of a Trump pardon, noted.

Citing prior justices appointed by Republican presidents who later veered leftward, Nolan added, “I can’t bear the thought of being hoodwinked again by a pretend constitutionalist. I am praying hard that we get another justice that takes the Constitution seriously, and we finally have the Court that we have been promised for half a century.”

“Barrett is as conservative as any federal judge in the United States. But the Republicans almost certainly have the votes to confirm her,” Erwin Cherminsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, told the Review-Journal.

Asked if he considered Barrett to be qualified, he responded, “If qualified is based on academic degrees and legal experience, yes. If qualified looks at ideology, she is far outside the mainstream. She really is as conservative as any federal judge in the country.”

“They’re going to try to use her Catholic faith as a proxy to insinuate that she’s against abortion rights,” UC Berkeley law professor and former attorney in President George W. Bush’ administration, John Yoo, told the Review Journal, “which I think would be playing right into Donald Trump’s hands.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.