Trump regrets ‘send her back’ chant at campaign rally

President Trump on Thursday did something he rarely does: Express regret over a chant his supporters used at a North Carolina rally on Wednesday evening.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, second from left, speaks, as U.S. Reps., from left, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.,Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump did something on Thursday that he rarely ever does: He expressed regret for his supporters chanting “Send her back” at a Greenville, North Carolina rally Wednesday night.

“I feel a little bit badly about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, before adding that he disagreed with the chant that erupted in response to his remarks about Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY and Ayanna Presley, D-Mass., whom Trump spent the week targeting.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the four first-term members of Congress – known as “The Squad” – should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.” It was an odd remark given that while Omar was born in Somalia and came to the United States as a child, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley were born in America.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at DSaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.