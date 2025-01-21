Trump to visit Las Vegas soon as part of trip to North Carolina, L.A.

President Donald Trump plans to visit Las Vegas at the end of a trip he will be making to North Carolina, then California, he told reporters Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to visit Las Vegas at the end of a trip he will be making to North Carolina, then California, two states devastated by natural disasters, he told reporters Tuesday.

Las Vegas will be his final stop in a whirlwind trip set to begin in North Carolina, which has yet to recover from last year’s devastating floods, and shift to Los Angeles, which has been burned by wildfires from Pacific Palisades on the coast to Altadena in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Trump is expected to arrive in Las Vegas on Friday, the details of which will be announced at a later time. Trump considers his November win in Nevada key to his Electoral College and popular vote victories.

During his inaugural address, Trump slammed government handling of the North Carolina and Los Angeles disasters. “We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home,” the president said, to which he attributed “a crisis of trust.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

