Trump wants ‘no violence,’ says remarks before insurrection appropriate

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the impeachment push after last week’s Capitol insurrection is causing “tremendous anger,” but he wants “no violence.”

In his first public remarks since the violence that killed five people, the president also did not accept responsibility for the insurrection, saying his remarks to supporters were “totally appropriate.”

The FBI sent an alert to all 50 states earlier this week, warning of protests and possible violence.

Thousands of National Guard and police are on almost every street.

Resolution introduced

House Democrats formally introduced Monday a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the violent mob attack on the Capitol last week that left five dead.

The impeachment resolution, backed by all Democratic House members from Nevada, could be voted on as early as Wednesday and, if successful, would make Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice.

“No president — now or in the future — will be allowed to incite violence against the government, get away with it, and remain in office,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., a co-sponsor of the resolution.

The impeachment resolution was filed after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sought unanimous consent for another resolution that would give Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet time to remove Trump under the 25th Amendment.

But Republicans objected, so that resolution will be brought up for a roll call vote on Tuesday evening.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that if the vice president and Cabinet fails to act within 24 hours, House Democrats are ready to vote Wednesday on impeachment.

“The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action,” Pelosi said.

