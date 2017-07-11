Trump’s son releases emails regarding meeting with Russian

Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father’s campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, acknowledged Monday, July 10, 2017, that he met a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to hear information about his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. (Darron Cummings/AP, File)

Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya met with President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., in 2016 at Trump Towers in New York City. (Yury Martyanov /Kommersant Photo via AP) RUSSIA OUT

This screenshot shows a tweet posted Tuesday, July 11, 2017, by Donald Trump Jr. on his Twitter account, in which he reveals an email chain with publicist Rob Goldstone in June 2016. (Twitter via AP)

WASHINGTON —The president’s oldest son Tuesday released a chain of emails that led to his meeting last summer with a Russian lawyer that he said he thought would be about “Political Opposition Research,” but that turned out to be focused on Russia’s adoption policy.

The emails and a statement also released Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr. contradict a statement he gave to the New York Times before a story Saturday on the meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and then campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Trump Jr. had told the Times that the meeting primarily involved a program that facilitated the adoption of Russian children before Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped it.

According to the email exchange, the publicist who set up the meeting had told Trump Jr. that a Russian prosecutor wanted to “provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary (Clinton) and her dealings with Russia and should be very useful to your father.”

Publicist Rob Goldstone added, “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

The emails drew a swift reaction from Democrats.

“Donald Trump Jr. was told in explicit terms that the Russian government wanted to help his father win the election, and he knew the information was coming from a family with close ties to Vladimir Putin. Instead of reporting this to the FBI, the President’s son said ‘I love it’ and invited the Trump campaign’s most senior aides to participate,” Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

But George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in The Hill that the incident looks more like a “classic bait-and-switch” — with Veselnitskaya flaunting access to dirt on Clinton in order to get a meeting where she could discuss her pet issue.

“If the Russians were making such a play to influence the election in favor of Trump, this is a curious way of going about it. The most obvious question is why the Russians would call such a meeting but not actually produce any evidence or even substantive allegations,” Turley wrote in The Hill.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. In answer to a question she also stipulated that President Donald Trump only learned about the meeting in “the last couple of days.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.