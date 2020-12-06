US official optimistic virus vaccine will be OK’d this week

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx also warned Americans not to let their guard down.

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training ahead of the rollout, in London, Friday Dec. 4, 2020. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

People wearing face mask protection to prevent the spread of coronavirus as snow falls in the city, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Mortuary workers carry the body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 after removing it from a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Virus cases among the elderly are again on the rise across Europe, causing havoc and rising death tolls in nursing homes despite the lessons of a tragic spring. Authorities are in a race to save lives as they wait for crucial announcements on mass vaccinations. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Through a window, Angels Trepat, 59, says goodbye to her mother Angelina, 91, after visiting her at the Icaria nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Virus cases among the elderly are again on the rise across Europe, causing havoc and rising death tolls in nursing homes despite the lessons of a tragic spring. Authorities are in a race to save lives as they wait for crucial announcements on mass vaccinations. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by a masked elderly couple wait for their bus at a bus stand in Beijing, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Separated by a curtain, a person sleeps in a bed as mortuary workers prepare the body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 before removing it from a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Virus cases among the elderly are again on the rise across Europe, causing havoc and rising death tolls in nursing homes despite the lessons of a tragic spring. Authorities are in a race to save lives as they wait for crucial announcements on mass vaccinations. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

WASHINGTON — A top medical adviser to President Donald Trump’s administration said Sunday he’s confident that the Food and Drug Administration will approve the coronavirus vaccine from pharmaceutical company Pfizer this week.

FDA officials will meet to review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday and it could be authorized almost immediately.

“Based on the data I know I expect the FDA to make a positive decision, but of course, it’s their decision,” said Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed told CBS “Face the Nation.”

But White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx warned Americans not to let their guard down.

Birx, speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” noted that more than 100 million Americans suffered preexisting heath conditions that put them at high risk if they contract the virus. The vast majority of those won’t have access to the vaccine for months still.

“I want to be very frank with the American people,” Birx said. “The vaccine’s critical, but it’s not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge, and we know precisely what to do.”