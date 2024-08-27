USPS ditches plan to process Nevada mail in California

The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that it’s no longer moving its mail processing operations from Reno to Sacramento.

Pedestrians and traffic on Virginia Street in downtown Reno. The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it was reversing its decision to move Northern Nevada's mail sorting from Reno to Sacramento, California, easing concerns that the move would have delayed election ballot processing. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

A sign outside of the U.S. Postal Service center at 1001 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it’s scrapping plans to move its Northern Nevada outgoing mail processing operations from Reno to Sacramento, California, easing concerns that such a move could delay mail — including mailed election ballots.

Instead, the agency is using a previously-allocated up to $13.4 million to modernize the postal office, which operations would’ve shrunk under the original proposal.

Changes are subject to approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission, which will next meet next month.

“This decision has been made possible due to the identification of enhanced efficiencies in proposed operational improvements, along with related refinements within the existing service standards,” according to a news release.

The announcement follows months of bipartisan lobbying from Nevada lawmakers, who on Tuesday expressed relief.

Gov. Joe Lombardo called it a “huge bipartisan victory” for the state.

The Republican governor said he was grateful to work with Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Mark Amodei to protect “Nevadans from misguided D.C. bureaucracy.”

Rosen, D-Nevada, led a congressional effort to reverse the unpopular decision.

“The announcement that this widely opposed transfer of local mail processing operations will no longer happen is a huge win for our seniors, veterans, and every person in Northern Nevada who depends on timely mail delivery,” said Rosen in a release. “I will always stand up to Washington on behalf of Nevada and make sure our voices are heard.”

In a statement, Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, classified the shift as “a win for our postal workers and all of our families in Northern Nevada.”

Rep. Mark Amodei added in a social media post: “I will continue to keep a close eye on the Reno Processing and Distribution Center to ensure the continuity of its operations and have requested a briefing with the Postal Service to ensure a strong oversight presence remains.”

The controversial plan to reroute mail through California alarmed lawmakers who expressed concern that the move would’ve delayed important mail to residents, including prescriptions and voting materials.

They painted a scenario in which mail-in ballots would get sent across the state line, and inclement weather in the fall and winter would delay their return to Nevada.

The scrapped proposal would’ve began next year, and the postal service originally projected “staffing impacts.”

Under the investment, the Reno office will transform into a local processing center for Northern Nevada, which will “handle mailing and shipping of packages, manual letters, and flats,” according to the postal service.

Furthermore, this could lead to “future need for additional staffing support.”

