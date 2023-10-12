74°F
Politics and Government

Vice President Harris speaks at North Las Vegas school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 8:59 am
 
Updated October 12, 2023 - 2:02 pm
Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a discussion Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the College ...
Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a discussion Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the College of Southern Nevada as part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, takes part in a discussion Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the ...
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, takes part in a discussion Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the College of Southern Nevada as part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, takes part in a discussion Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the ...
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, takes part in a discussion Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the College of Southern Nevada as part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday as part of a monthlong college tour through the country, according to the White House.

Her stop in Southern Nevada is part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour and includes a moderated conversation at the North Las Vegas campus.

Harris is visiting community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, apprenticeship programs and state schools, according to the White House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

