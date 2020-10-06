76°F
Politics and Government

Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Boulder City on Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2020 - 8:54 pm
 

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a Trump-Pence rally in Boulder City on Thursday, the morning after he participates in the only vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Pence will speak at a hangar at Boulder City Municipal Airport at 10 a.m. before he heads to an afternoon rally in Peoria, Arizona.

The rallies are part of Operation MAGA — live events with top figures in the Trump orbit meant to excite the base during the last month of the presidential campaign as President Donald Trump recuperates from the coronavirus in the White House.

For ticket information, visit www.donaldjtrump.com.

