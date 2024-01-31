62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Viral video shows women barred from Harris event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 6:58 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A video showing two women being blocked from entering a campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris in Las Vegas on Saturday has gone viral on X.

The video, which was posted Tuesday morning by an X account named Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation, was filmed by a woman not visible to the camera. The video shows another woman, who appears momentarily and is wearing a headscarf.

Both women can be heard in the video asking staff from both the state and county Democratic Party organizations why they had been singled out and were not being allowed to enter the event. When the staff didn’t respond to their questions, the women called staff “racist” and “Islamophobic.”

“They’re disinviting us because we have hijabs on our heads,” the woman filming tells another attendee walking by.

An aide with the Biden Harris campaign said the individuals were among a group of people that weren’t allowed to attend the event because they had previously disrupted and shut down events with Democratic elected officials.

“As a policy, the campaign will disinvite individuals known to have disrupted prior events,” the aide said in a statement.

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted an event at which Sen. Jacky Rosen was speaking. One of those individuals were blocked from attending Saturday’s event, according to the aide.

The post containing the video – recorded in front of IBEW Local 357 union hall on North Lamb Boulevard – had been viewed over a million times and liked over 8,000 times as of Tuesday evening. A series of posts by the group identify the women in the video as Muslim and claim they had RSVPed for the event and had been given wristbands after checking in.

In a statement, the Council on American Islamic Relations called on Harris to respond to the video.

“The American people deserve to know whether these women were profiled and barred from an event featuring Vice President Harris because they were visibly Muslim,” CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw said in a statement Tuesday. “We encourage Vice President Harris to take appropriate action to address this apparent incident of profiling.”

The Nevada State Democratic Party, Clark County Democratic Party Chair Shelby Wiltz and Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
2
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
3
‘No accountability’: Nevada law allows probate house sales with less oversight
‘No accountability’: Nevada law allows probate house sales with less oversight
4
Will Nevada auto insurance rates keep rising this year?
Will Nevada auto insurance rates keep rising this year?
5
Nevada’s six Republican ‘fake electors’ call for their case to be dismissed
Nevada’s six Republican ‘fake electors’ call for their case to be dismissed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies on Capitol Hill, Nov. 8, 2023, ...
House GOP to take key vote toward impeaching Mayorkas
By Lisa Mascaro and Rebecca Santana The Associated Press

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the House was moving ahead with the Homeland Security secretary’s impeachment “by necessity” with a full House vote as soon as possible.

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference about the Fede ...
Federal Reserve faces expectations for rate cuts
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The timing of those rate cuts, which would lead to lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, remains uncertain.

More stories
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS
Nevada voters talk presidential race on first early voting day
Nevada voters talk presidential race on first early voting day
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
What you need to know about the new Strip pedestrian bridges law
What you need to know about the new Strip pedestrian bridges law
Mesquite constable violated state law, failed to get peace officer certification
Mesquite constable violated state law, failed to get peace officer certification