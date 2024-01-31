Viral video shows women barred from Harris event

After two women were barred from a Vice President Harris event in Las Vegas, a pro-Palestinian group called it racial profiling.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A video showing two women being blocked from entering a campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris in Las Vegas on Saturday has gone viral on X.

The video, which was posted Tuesday morning by an X account named Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation, was filmed by a woman not visible to the camera. The video shows another woman, who appears momentarily and is wearing a headscarf.

Both women can be heard in the video asking staff from both the state and county Democratic Party organizations why they had been singled out and were not being allowed to enter the event. When the staff didn’t respond to their questions, the women called staff “racist” and “Islamophobic.”

“They’re disinviting us because we have hijabs on our heads,” the woman filming tells another attendee walking by.

An aide with the Biden Harris campaign said the individuals were among a group of people that weren’t allowed to attend the event because they had previously disrupted and shut down events with Democratic elected officials.

“As a policy, the campaign will disinvite individuals known to have disrupted prior events,” the aide said in a statement.

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted an event at which Sen. Jacky Rosen was speaking. One of those individuals were blocked from attending Saturday’s event, according to the aide.

The post containing the video – recorded in front of IBEW Local 357 union hall on North Lamb Boulevard – had been viewed over a million times and liked over 8,000 times as of Tuesday evening. A series of posts by the group identify the women in the video as Muslim and claim they had RSVPed for the event and had been given wristbands after checking in.

In a statement, the Council on American Islamic Relations called on Harris to respond to the video.

“The American people deserve to know whether these women were profiled and barred from an event featuring Vice President Harris because they were visibly Muslim,” CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw said in a statement Tuesday. “We encourage Vice President Harris to take appropriate action to address this apparent incident of profiling.”

The Nevada State Democratic Party, Clark County Democratic Party Chair Shelby Wiltz and Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation did not respond to a request for comment.

