Water authority chief blasts other states that rely on Colorado River

The head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority cited “unreasonable expectations” by water managers in the other states in the face of unprecedented drought.

This July 27, 2021, file photo shows Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two months have come and gone since the federal government told the seven states that rely on the Colorado River to come up with drastic cuts to water use to protect critical water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

But with no deal in sight between the states ahead of Monday’s deadline, the head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority is not mincing words in castigating what he called “unreasonable expectations” of water managers in the other states in the face of unprecedented drought conditions.

John Entsminger, general manager of the water authority, sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other officials within the Department of Interior criticizing the lack of progress made during negotiations over recent weeks.

“Despite the obvious urgency of the situation, the last sixty-two days produced exactly nothing in terms of meaningful collective action to help forestall the looming crisis,” Entsminger wrote. “The unreasonable expectations of water users, including the prices and drought profiteering proposals, only further divide common goals and interests. Through our collective inaction, the federal government, the basin states and every water user on the Colorado River is complicit in allowing the situation to reach this point.

“We are at the stage where basin-wide every drop counts, and every single drop we are short of achieving two to four million acre-feet in permanent reductions draws us a step closer to the catastrophic collapse of the system, as well as draconian water management practices to protect health and human safety that we have successfully staved off in the past through cooperation,” the letter says.

The letter comes two months after Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told the seven Colorado River basin states — Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming — to come up with a plan to use between 15 and 30 percent less water from the river next year, or risk the federal government deciding those cuts on its own.

The bureau is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday where it will present its updated two-year projections for water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, projections that will determine further water allocation reductions for Nevada, California and Arizona.

A two-decades-long drought and continued overuse have plunged Lake Mead and Lake Powell to historic lows not seen since the reservoirs were first filled, and both now sit at just over one-quarter of their capacities.

The upper basin states — Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico — submitted a plan to the federal government in mid-July, but that proposal contained no mandatory reductions in water use for those states.

Representatives from the seven basin states met last week in Denver for last-minute negotiations, but those talks ended without any substantive agreements, Entsminger said in an interview Monday.

“To the broader river community, I say this: The Law of Mass Balance dictates that the Colorado River cannot provide enough water for the current level of use. The magnitude of the problem is so large that every single water user in every single sector must contribute solutions to this problem regardless of the priority system,” Entsminger wrote.

He noted that Nevada will leave about 65,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead this year that it is legally entitled to. He also highlighted the water authority’s plan to continue to reduce water consumption in Southern Nevada from 110 gallons per day per capita to 86 gallons by 2035.

“In absence of political will to forge collective action, Nevada will continue our efforts to ensure the security and sustainability of our community,” Entsminger wrote. “Our community has blazed the trail for urban conservation both nationally and internationally by reducing our consumptive use from the river by 26 percent while adding more than 750,000 people to our valley.”

Entsminger called on the federal government to take a more prominent role in the negotiations, and said in the letter that Haaland, the interior secretary, has the tools to prevent further declines at Mead and Powell. He laid out 12 recommendations for the federal government that include modernizing water use criteria for the lower basin; creating basin-wide turf removal programs and increasing funds available for areas where those programs already exist; incentivizing the planting of crops that use less water; investing in water recycling and reuse programs; and accelerating funding to upgrade Glen Canyon Dam.

“Without active and aggressive federal leadership, the states have always wallowed,” he wrote. “Writing the next chapter will require each and every water manger to convince their elected officials and governing bodies that sacrificing something is the only way to save everything.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Nevada's Comments on Au… by Colton Lochhead