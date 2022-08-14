Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season

Several factors influence its level, but recent rain has helped Lake Mead rise 15 inches in past two weeks.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan gives a live report as he speaks about climate concerns following a press conference at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen more than a foot during recent area rainfall.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday the lake was at 1,041.97 feet in elevation.

On July 27, about the time rainfall became a nearly daily event in the area, the lake elevation was 1,040.71 feet — which was also the low point for the lake in 2022.

Harry Reid International Airport has received 1.08 inches so far this monsoon season with several areas of the valley receiving considerably more.

Rainfall that doesn’t soak into the ground usually finds its way through the Las Vegas Wash to the lake, Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesman Bronson Mack said after the first summer storm in late July.

The rise of 1.26 feet — about 15 inches — is also the biggest rise during the summer in at least the past three years. During summer months the lake level gradually declines a foot or two.

Bureau of Reclamation projections have indicated the lake level at Hoover Dam will decline at least 20 feet by the end of the year.

Lake Mead is the source of 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s drinking water, the other 10 percent coming from groundwater.

The nation’s largest reservoir, has fallen about 170 feet since the drought began in 2000 and sits at 27 percent capacity, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

Entities across seven states and Mexico that use water from Lake Mead are supposed to come up with a plan to reduce water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet by the coming week.

If they can’t reach agreement, the Bureau of Reclamation has indicated that the Interior Department would mandate water-use reductions.

In addition, the SNWA is set to propose higher rates for its biggest water users, reductions in water budgets for valley golf courses that irrigate with Colorado River water and a ban on new water features for all customers.

A provision in the Inflation Reduction Act signed Friday by President Joe Biden will provide millions to buy private water rights and help municipalities with environmental restoration and conservation projects aimed at increasing water levels in the Colorado.

