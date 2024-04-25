Small earthquake hits near Henderson

Nevada’s history is full of temblors. On average, about 10 earthquakes a day occur in the Silver State.

Here are the 1st restaurant details from a giant new Henderson development

A small earthquake hit southwest of Henderson on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

According to the UNR lab, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit about 26 miles from the city just after 3 p.m.

The lab has reported various other tiny earthquakes around rural Nevada over the last 24 hours, according to its posts on X.

No other information was immediately available.

Nevada quakes

On average, about 10 earthquakes a day occur in Nevada, typically small ones, William Savran of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory told the Review-Journal last year.

“Earthquakes are an everyday thing in Nevada,” Savran said in an October interview.

Nevada’s history is full of temblors, from the biggest one in the state’s recorded history in 1915, which was a magnitude 7.3 that struck about 50 miles south of Winnemucca, to the magnitude 6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake that struck near Tonopah in May 2020.

RELATED

Why is Nevada an earthquake hot spot?

8 biggest earthquakes in Nevada history

How to prepare for an earthquake: 15 steps you can take now

In July 2019, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, shook Las Vegas