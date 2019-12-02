40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Yucca Mountain dormant, but definitely not dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2019 - 11:10 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Yucca Mountain may be dormant, but it never really dies.

While legislation to restart the stalled licensing process for the nation’s proposed nuclear waste dump appears to be stalled in the House, efforts have emerged in the Senate to renew work on the repository.

The House has turned off the money, at least for this fiscal year.

But pro-Yucca lawmakers are pushing legislation to authorize money that could be slipped into last-minute spending bills for the next fiscal year.

Even though the House passed an authorization bill on a voice vote with Yucca money in it, the chances of it getting a final vote on the floor are almost zero, given the opposition of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

On the same day the House passed that bill, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, filed an identical bill in the Senate, where he hopes to corral enough votes to pass it.

“My legislation will advance the safety review of the Yucca Mountain facility. It also takes important steps to strengthen the nation’s nuclear waste management program,” Barrasso said in a statement introducing his legislation.

And there’s another bill, which would allow interim storage at various sites around the country until the Yucca issue is resolved.

That bill is favored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the chairman and ranking Democrat respectively on the Senate appropriations subcommittee for energy.

Barrasso is fighting to get his bill to the floor first.

Nevada’s two Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, oppose the Barrasso bill and any other that would develop Yucca Mountain as a permanent site for nuclear waste storage.

In the House, the state’s delegation, led by Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Steven Horsford and Rep. Susie Lee, all Democrats, and the lone Republican from Nevada in Congress, Rep. Mark Amodei, urged lawmakers to instead consider a consent bill that would require state and local approval before building a nuclear waste repository.

The Nevada delegation won a major victory this year, blocking funds for Yucca Mountain by stripping out $120 million from President Donald Trump’s budget blueprint that had been included in a House spending bill for the Department of Energy by the Appropriations Committee.

Amodei, a member of the committee, voted to take the money out of the bill, and Democrats in the delegation lobbied colleagues on the panel to vote against it as well.

The Senate appropriations subcommittee approved a spending bill for the Energy Department that also contains no funding for Yucca licensing. But that bill is tied up in legislation still before the House and Senate.

But even if bills authorizing the government to resume work on Yucca pass, they couldn’t proceed without money.

Nevada officials are gearing up for a battle to stop both authorization bills and money bills that lawmakers try to sneak through.

The push for Yucca Mountain began under President Ronald Reagan, but licensing accelerated during the administration of President George W. Bush.

That came to a halt in 2011, when President Barack Obama’s Energy Department withdrew funding and closed agencies involved with the project.

A federal court ordered that licensing continue with the meager funds that remained, however.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., was instrumental in blocking any more money from flowing to the project, leaving the licensing process at a standstill. Reid has repeatedly declared Yucca Mountain dead.

But the Trump administration has proposed reviving the license process and has asked for money to do so in its past three budgets. But the project has been blocked in the Senate and now in the House.

Congress designated Yucca Mountain as the only site for storage of nuclear waste produced by power plants in 1987, but political opposition and other setbacks have stalled the project for three decades.

Nye County, where Yucca Mountain is located, and other rural Nevada counties favor the project if it is deemed safe.

Yucca means high-paying construction, engineering and technical jobs for those areas.

In addition to the state, native tribes, Las Vegas business and gaming interests, environmentalists and urban residents oppose the project, which is located 90 miles from the Strip.

Meanwhile, radioactive waste produced from power plants and Navy ships has been stockpiled at sites in 39 states across the country, Barrasso said. The federal government’s failure to take possession of the waste and store it, as required by law, has resulted in fines of roughly $2 million per day.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
Sheriff Joe Lombardo answers questions during a press conference to announce the release of the ...
Metro decision on ICE program sparks questions
By / RJ

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says he was trying to avoid a lawsuit when he suspended the Metropolitan Police Department’s cooperation with ICE, but that police will still hold violent criminals for deportation.

Sondra Cosgrove, president of League of Women Voters of Las Vegas Valley and history professor ...
Lawsuit attacks independent redistricting commission petition
By / RJ

A politically active North Las Vegas pastor has filed a lawsuit seeking to force a re-write of a petition to amend the constitution to create an independent redistricting commission that would take the power of drawing political boundaries in Nevada away from the Legislature.