12 things to know about recreational pot sales in Nevada

Sales of legal recreational marijuana kick off Saturday in Nevada. (Scott Sonner/AP)

From pipe dream to reality in less than eight months, legal recreational marijuana sales in Nevada are slated to kick off Saturday.

Lengthy lines are expected at marijuana shops across the Las Vegas Valley this weekend as the state joins Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska as states allowing regulated sales of recreational pot.

Wondering when exactly sales begin? What you’ll be able to buy? Where you can smoke it?

Here are answers to some of the burning questions surrounding the start of the state’s legal pot market.

Q: It’s been legal to possess since Jan. 1. But when can I buy marijuana without a medical card?

A: Recreational sales officially kick off on Saturday morning at midnight for a three-hours blitz of marijuana sales across the valley (dispensaries must be closed daily from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Q: Where can I buy it?

A: Licensed medical marijuana dispensaries that have gotten state and local approval can start selling their products as recreational starting Saturday. Thirty-seven dispensaries in Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County have received their local permits, and the state is expected to give its final approval to businesses on Friday.

Several dispensaries, including most in downtown Las Vegas and near the Strip, plan to be open right as sales begin at midnight.

But if you live in Henderson, you’ll have to drive a bit to get your pot. In February, the city enacted a six-month moratorium on recreational marijuana licenses, meaning the five medical dispensaries within Henderson’s city limits will have to wait a while longer before joining the market.

Q: Who can buy it?

A: Only adults 21 and older and medical marijuana cardholders can purchase marijuana. Like buying liquor, you’ll need to show your ID first.

Q: What’s the difference between medical and recreational marijuana?

A: There is no difference in medical or recreational marijuana in Nevada. The same products will be sold as both recreational and medical, with only the price differing at the sales counter.

Recreational marijuana is subject to a 10 percent special sales tax, and the revenue from that will go to rebuilding the state’s rainy day fund.

Q: How much tax is there on recreational marijuana?

A: In Clark County, about 32 percent of what you pay will be taxes. You won’t see all of those taxes on your final receipt as some, such as the 15 percent excise tax at the cultivation level, are baked into the retail price.

Q: OK, but how much will it actually cost me?

A: Prices for recreational pot are going to be high. Medical prices in Las Vegas for 1/8 ounce of dried, smokable flower ranges from about $30 to $60 currently. Several stores are estimating recreational costs at up to $80 for 1/8 ounce, and north of $400 for an ounce of higher grade weed.

For reference, an ounce of dried marijuana flower comes out to about 40 to 60 joints, depending on your rolling preference.

Prices for 1/8 ounce in Washington and Colorado typically range from $20-$60, and between $200-$375 for a full ounce, depending on the grade of the strain.

Q: How much can I buy?

A: You’re legally able to carry up to an ounce of marijuana and 1/8 of an ounce of concentrate, and that’s the same amount you’ll legally be able to buy. This applies to both tourists and local residents.

Q: What about edibles like brownies and gummies?

A: Those will be on sale as well, and they are expected to be extremely popular with tourists since they offer a more discrete way of consuming marijuana.

Just don’t expect to buy any marijuana lollipops or gummies shaped like your favorite cartoon character. A new Nevada law bans companies from making edibles that look like gummy bears, cartoon characters or anything that might look appealing to children.

Edibles tend have a longer and stronger high than smoking, and new packaging laws in Nevada reflect that potency.

Every edible will have a label warning consumers that it could take up to two hours to feel the effects of the THC (the drug that causes the high sensations).

Q: Can I use my credit or debit card to buy marijuana?

A: Nope, cash only. Virtually no banks will take on accounts from marijuana companies, which means the industry is entirely cash-based. Most dispensaries have an ATM on-site.

Q: I bought my weed, now where can I smoke it?

A: Smoking or consuming marijuana in public is off-limits, and getting caught will land you a $600 fine.

That means the only place to smoke is in a private residence. Think houses, apartments, condos, etc. Las Vegas police said this extends to driveways and patios, as well, but not to sidewalks or streets.

Marijuana use is also banned on the Strip and on all gaming properties in the state. For tourists, this means they can’t smoke marijuana in the hotel rooms or anywhere on the gaming resorts’ grounds.

The Legislature toyed with passing a law that would have allowed for marijuana social clubs, but the bill died before reaching the governor’s desk.

Q: Can I drive with marijuana in the car?

A: Yes, in this sense it’s much like alcohol. You can carry it around or drive with it in your car, but driving stoned is still very much against the law. Not even passengers can smoke or consume marijuana in a vehicle under Nevada law.

A marijuana DUI could land you a fine of up to $1,000, a suspended license and even jail time.

Q: What’s going on with the legal challenge and what does it mean for sales?

A: A judge ruled that liquor distributors should have exclusive rights to transport marijuana from cultivation to dispensary. But the state said none of the five alcohol distributors that applied are ready to go, and it intends to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Stores can sell the inventory they have in-stock, but without a licensed distributor no dispensary will be able to replenish its supply. Dispensary owners fear that they could run out of recreational products in weeks or even days if the distribution issue is dragged out in a lengthy legal battle.

