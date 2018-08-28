Pot News

Nevada marijuana sales blow away projections in first year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2018 - 11:23 am
 

Nevada dispensaries sold nearly $425 million worth of recreational marijuana and pulled in nearly $70 million in tax revenue in the state’s first full year of sales, officials announced Tuesday.

Including recreational and medical marijuana as well as marijuana-related goods and accessories, Nevada stores eclipsed a half-billion dollars in sales — just under $530 million, according to figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

That dwarfs first-year sales seen in other states, and significantly outpaced Nevada’s own projections for the budding industry.

“It’s phenomenal,” said state Sen. Tick Segerblom, one of the biggest cannabis supporters within the Nevada Legislature. “It’s money the state didn’t have a year ago. It’s clear we have a thriving industry beyond what anyone anticipated or projected.”

First-year sales were about 60 percent higher than the state’s predictions of $265 million, and significantly outpaced all other states that have legalized the sale of recreational marijuana.

Colorado, the first of the nine states to legalize retail pot, sold $303 million in adult-use marijuana in 2014, its first full year, while Washington sold $259 million and Oregon sold $241 million.

Nevada’s marijuana market is expected to grow, especially with the state possibly more than doubling the number of licensed dispensaries over the next few years up to a maximum of 136.

While Nevada set a record for first-year sales, it is difficult to predict if it will be able to match the growth seen by states such as Colorado and Washington, which have both eclipsed $1 billion in annual recreational cannabis sales.

Segerblom said he legalizing marijuana consumption lounges could help Nevada’s market continue to grow.

Currently, tourists staying at any gaming resort in the state who are 21 or older can legally purchase cannabis, but consumption is banned at all gaming properties.

Segerblom said giving the 43-plus million tourists who come through Las Vegas each year a place to legally consume marijuana would be a sure way to boost the state’s cannabis sales numbers.

“You can’t encourage people to come to Nevada to buy marijuana, but tell them they can’t use it or take it home,” he said. “I think the hypocrisy is killing us.”

The $69.8 million the state collected from the combined taxes on marijuana was about $20 million more than state officials had predicted.

By comparison, Nevada’s levy on alcohol has yield about $49 million in each of the last two fiscal years. That means that in after just its first year, Nevada’s marijuana industry is already a bigger revenue generator than alcohol.

And for Nevada, the first year of sales was relatively smooth, avoiding some of the major problems, like hash oil explosions and peticide contaminations, that have plagued other cannabis states.

Bill Anderson, executive director of the Tax Department, said that the industry “has not only exceeded revenue expectations, but proven to be a largely successful one from a regulatory standpoint.”

“We have not experienced any major hiccups or compliance issues,” he added. “As we move into fiscal year 2019, we expect to see continued growth in the industry by way of additional businesses opening up, and we expect revenues to continue to be strong.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

