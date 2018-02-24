Nevada marijuana sales continue to take off

Nevada has brought in more than $30 million in tax revenue from marijuana in its first six months of legal recreational sales, according to the revenue numbers released Friday by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

A cashier rings up a marijuana sale at the Essence cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas in July 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

About that $19.5 million of that has come from the special 10 percent sales tax on the nearly $200 million worth of recreational marijuana sold across the state.

Recreational marijuana sales started in Nevada on July 1.

For comparison, Colorado — which now sees more than $100 million worth of marijuana sales monthly — brought in approximately $11 million in tax revenue from recreational weed in the state’s first six months of legal sales back in 2014.

After a slight dip in November, Nevada’s marijuana sales numbers were up across the board for December.

Nevada dispensaries sold about $35.8 million in recreational marijuana in the month, up from $33.4 in November, according to the Tax Department’s numbers.

That’s still short of October’s $38 million number, however.

In total, the state brought in about $5.8 million from marijuana taxes for the month. Roughly $3.6 million came from the recreational sales tax, while another $2.2 came from the wholesale tax levied at the cultivation level.

