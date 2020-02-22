Nevada officials warn people to avoid tainted marijuana products

State officials issued a health advisory late Friday urging people to avoid 20 more tainted marijuana products sold at locations across the state in a continuation of a probe of a Las Vegas marijuana testing lab.

(K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — State officials issued a health advisory late Friday urging people to avoid 20 more tainted marijuana products sold at locations across the state in a continuation of a probe of a Las Vegas marijuana testing lab shuttered by the state in December.

The advisory is a significant expansion of warnings from the state dating back to last summer.

The state Department of Taxation said secondary microbial tests found high levels of mold and yeast, fungus and other contaminants in products previously certified by the testing lab. Though no illnesses have been reported, the department noted possible health impacts from consuming the tainted marijuana, particularly for people with suppressed immune systems.

The affected marijuana was sold in flower and pre-roll form between Oct. 25 and Jan. 16.

“There is no reason to believe that the dispensaries or cultivators had any knowledge that the products exceeded allowable limits,” the department said in a news release. CANNEX Nevada LLC, an independent marijuana testing facility, “provided passing test results to the cultivators” for the products named in the advisory.

The named products include specific batches of 13 Gorillas, Blue Zkittlez, Cactus Og, Cherryog-F3, Code Orange, Fruitcake, Gelato Glue, Jack Herer, King Kong Cookies, Last Og, Lavender Jones, Monster Cookies, Purple Goats, Tk Stardawg Haze, Vegas Golden Kush, White Og, White Og B Blend, Wookie, and Zombie Kush. Batch and lot numbers can be found on the product labels.

More than two-thirds of the locations where the products were sold are in Las Vegas. The state provided this list of retailers:

Carson City: Rise, 135 Clearview Drive

Henderson: Essence, 4300 E Sunset Road; Jenny’s Dispensary, 10420 S. Eastern Ave.; The Dispensary NV, 50 N. Gibson Road

Las Vegas: Essence, 5765 W. Tropicana Ave.; Essence, 2307 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; ZenLeaf, 9120 W. Post Rd.; MMJ America, 4660 S. Decatur Blvd.; Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary, 2520 S. Maryland Parkway; Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary, 2900 E. Desert Inn Road; Curaleaf, 1736 Las Vegas Blvd. South; ShowGrow, 4850 S. Fort Apache Road; Blum, 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive; Jenny’s Dispensary, 5530 N. Decatur Blvd.; Las Vegas ReLeaf, 2244 Paradise Road; Sahara Wellness, 420 E. Sahara Ave.; Top Notch The Health Center, 5630 Stephanie St.; Acres Cannabis, 2320 Western Ave.; The Source, 2550 S. Rainbow Blvd.; Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, 1112 S. Commerce St.; Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, 3500 W. Sahara Ave.; Exhale, 4310 W. Flamingo St.; Silver Sage, 4626 W. Charleston Blvd.; The Grove, 4647 University Center Drive; Oasis Cannabis, 1800 Industrial Road; North Las Vegas; Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, 2755 W Cheyenne Ave.

Laughlin: Nevada Made Marijuana, 1975 S. Casino Drive

Mesquite: Deep Roots Harvest, 195 Willis Carrier Canyon

Reno: Blum, 1085 S. Virginia St.

Spanish Springs: Rise, 9650 Pyramid Highway

The affected marijuana was cultivated and harvested between May and November of last year by six growers.

