More tainted marijuana found in Las Vegas

The Nevada Department of Taxation on Monday issued a health notice after batches of marijuana sold from four Las Vegas dispensaries were found to have fungus, bacteria and high levels of mold and yeast.

It’s the second time in less than a month that the state has issued an advisory for marijuana that was sold with high levels of mold and yeast.

The products passed an initial test from an independent laboratory, but a secondary microbial test indicated the high levels of mold and yeast, as well as the presence of the fungus aspergillus as well as coliforms and bile-tolerant, gram-negative bacteria.

The department said the affected product was sold in flower and pre-rolls between July 10 and Aug. 28 at Acres Medical, The Apothecary Shoppe, Blackjack Collective. It added that there have been no reports of illness related to the tainted products yet.

D.H Alderbaran Inc. and Las Vegas Natural Caregivers cultivated the affected product, according to the advisory. Those two cultivators were also listed as the source of the marijuana subject to the advisory issued on Aug. 23 for high levels of mold and yeast.

The products should have a label on the packaging where the batch and label number can be found, typically near the top. The products were sold at the following locations:

— Gelato #41; harvested on July 10; batch #G41-07102019; Lot #01

— Northern Nevada Blue Flower; harvested June 5; batch #NLB-06052019; Lot #01

— Funky Malawi; harvested July 10; batch #FM-07102019; Lot #02

— BWID flower; harvested May 28; batch #BWID052819; Lot #L1

The state advised that consumers who purchased the products avoid consuming them.

The state said it has “no reason to believe that the dispensaries or cultivators had any knowledge that the products exceeded allowable limits.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that mold exposure can lead to symptoms like stuffy nose, wheezing and itchy eyes or skin, and that those with allergies to mold or with asthma could see more intense reactions.

For more information about how mold can affect people, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

