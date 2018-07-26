Nevada saw $47M in marijuana sales in May, breaking March record

Recreational sales in May reached $43.74 million, exceeding the previous $41 million monthly record set in March, according to state Department of Taxation data released Thursday.

Budtender Tom Nieves displays marijuana products to customers during the first day of recreational sales at Acres Cannabis in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes — and in Nevada’s case, that flower comes from marijuana.

The state posted another record monthly sale of the once illegal plant.

Recreational sales in May reached $43.74 million, exceeding the previous $41 million monthly record set in March, according to state Department of Taxation data released Thursday.

Combined with the sale of marijuana for medical purposes, Nevada saw $47.94 million in sales in May.

Customers contributed $4.37 million to the state from the 10 percent tax on recreational marijuana. Legal recreational sales started in July 2017.

The 15 percent wholesale marijuana tax on growers contributed $2.74 million to the state.

Since recreational sales started, the state has seen $481.46 million from recreational, medical and related goods sales. This contributed 17 percent of taxable sales growth across all Nevada sectors from July to May.

“While marijuana-related sales may be a fairly small portion of overall sales activity in the state, they have clearly contributed to the growth Nevada has witnessed over the fiscal year,” according to a taxation department statement.

“Given the month-to-month trends in marijuana-related sales and revenues we have observed, indications are that we can reasonably expect those trends to continue with June’s numbers and into the next fiscal year,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.