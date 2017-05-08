Recreational marijuana clears final hurdle in Nevada

Marijuana bud options for sale at Native Roots Dispensary in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Recreational marijuana cleared the final state hurdle Monday, paving the way for sales to begin in less than two months.

The Nevada Tax Commission adopted temporary regulations proposed by the Department of Taxation that will allow the state to issue recreational marijuana licenses by July 1. Most of the regulations were copied from the state’s medical marijuana program.

Only currently licensed medical marijuana businesses will be able to sell the recreational products under the temporary regulations. Those regulations will go into effect in 35 days, when the state will begin licensing.

The tax department plans to start accepting applications for recreational licenses from May 15-31.

The focus now shifts to local governments. Marijuana companies need both a state and local license to operate, and so far Clark County is the only municipality in Southern Nevada that has made any public progress in developing its own regulations.

