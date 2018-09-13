Rural Nevada not embracing legalized recreational marijuana

Despite more marijuana licenses available from the state, parts of rural Nevada continue to shun the business.

One of the marijuana grow rooms Exhale Nevada in Las Vegas Thursday, June 28, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Marijuana is displayed on sale at Exhale Nevada on Friday, April 23, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

But in other parts of rural Nevada, seeds of industry may be sprouting.

Representatives in Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Pershing, and Storey counties as well as Elko city told the Review-Journal they either have ordinances on their books that prohibit marijuana sales locally or have not seen any interest in local sales.

Las Vegas dispensary Acres Cannabis has a dispensary under development in Ely. Acres CEO John Mueller said he hopes once his and other dispensaries under development in rural Nevada become operational, other cities and counties might warm up to marijuana.

“All of us fight for city of Las Vegas tourists,” Mueller said. “The rural market is underserved, really, across the country.”

Mueller said he expects to open his dispensary in Ely on Jan. 1 and it will at least serve medical patients. But he should learn by Nov. 30 if his business is licensed for both medical and recreational sales.

Along with Acres, Silver State Relief has a medical marijuana dispensary under development in Fernley, while Deep Roots Medical has one under development in West Wendover.

Fernley city Manager Daphne Hooper said the city allows medical marijuana sales and dispensaries that sell both medical and recreational marijuana. The city doesn’t allow solely recreational dispensaries.

West Wendover City Manager Chris Melville said the city allows medical marijuana dispensaries but no cultivation or production businesses for marijuana used recreationally.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said his local ordinance could come up for debate after a new city council is seated in January.

Two city councilmembers are termed out, and mayoral candidate Marcey Logsden has publicly supported medical marijuana.

Logsden is running against Councilman Reece Keener, who voted to ban medical marijuana dispensaries locally. The mayor’s race is nonpartisan.

Winnemucca-based lawyer Rendal Miller is expected to ask Humboldt County commissioners in October to approve his marijuana business despite a 2017 ordinance prohibiting growth and sales.

“It is my sense that the board will not reverse their position, but you never know,” county Manager Dave Mendiola said. “The core issue is really the federal ban on marijuana.”

Miller did not return requests for comment.

