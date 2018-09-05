Reviewjournal.com launches digital subscriptions

Reviewjournal.com begins charging readers for access to online content starting Wednesday, a step taken to sustain the operation of Nevada’s top source for local news.

With seven reporters soon dedicated to covering the city of Las Vegas, Clark County, Carson City, Capitol Hill, and the White House full-time, the RJ is Nevada’s go-to source for updates. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)

“Local journalism makes a difference,” said Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal’s executive editor and vice president for news. “In order to preserve the depth and quality of coverage our readers expect, our digital readers will have to join our print readers in paying a modest subscription fee.”

Starting Wednesday, reviewjournal.com visitors will be able to access five stories in a 30-day period free of charge.

Visitors who want to access site content six or more times over 30 days will need to subscribe. The introductory digital subscription rate is 99 cents per month for two months and $8.99 per month thereafter. Each digital subscription provides up to three separate log-ins so access can be shared with family and friends.

To purchase a print or digital subscription, or for more information, visit reviewjournal.com/subscribe.

Print subscribers, who already can read the Review-Journal’s print replica eEdition, will receive unlimited digital access at no additional charge. Print subscribers who have not yet created an online account can do so by visiting https://account.reviewjournal.com.

Obituaries and classified ads will be free to readers and will not count toward the five-story limit. Coverage of major breaking news stories also will be exempt from the five-story limit.

“Over the past two and a half years, the RJ has invested heavily in its news product,” Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “We’ve built an investigative team, added artists and reporters, redesigned the print edition and website, launched a video studio and provided readers with more digital content than ever before. Other news organizations that have imposed a digital subscription fee have done so while cutting back their newsrooms, Moyer said, giving their readers less for more.

“Digital subscribers to the Review-Journal will be supporting and sustaining award-winning journalism,” Moyer said.