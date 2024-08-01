After freeway fire, here’s what you should know about lithium-ion batteries

Thousands traveling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on I-15 last weekend were stranded due to a lithium battery fire. Here’s what you should know about these batteries, their uses and their dangers.

A truck full of lithium-ion batteries caught fire on Interstate 15 last weekend, stranding thousands of drivers making the trek from Southern California to Las Vegas.

Crews have spent days containing the fire, and it was still burning as of Thursday morning as the fire slowly loses its fuel, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

As you follow continued coverage of the fire and calls for updates to I-15, here’s what you should know about lithium-ion batteries.

1. Lithium is a ‘critical mineral’ needed to combat climate change

Producing these batteries is crucial to the electric vehicle market. Increasing use of EVs is said to be a solution to climate change, slashing the country’s carbon emissions that scientists say are warming the planet.

The U.S. Interior Department lists lithium as one of 50 so-called “critical minerals” that are needed to facilitate the country’s transition to greener sources of energy — a priority of the Biden-Harris administration.

2. Nevada is the epicenter of an emerging domestic supply chain

Almost all of the world’s lithium production happens outside the U.S. in countries such as Australia and Argentina.

But Nevada has the only active lithium mine in the country at Silver Peak in Esmeralda County, with more on the way. There’s been a push to close the so-called “lithium loop” in Nevada, allowing all stages of the production of lithium batteries to take place within state lines, from mining to recycling.

These mines are often at odds with the state’s limited water resources, many endangered and threatened species, and Native American heritage sites. That conflict has caused lawmakers and environmentalists to push for more sustainable locations and mining techniques.

3. The batteries are highly flammable and can emit toxic gas

There’s a reason passengers aren’t allowed to take lithium-ion batteries on airplanes.

Because they store a lot of energy in a small space, they very easily overheat and can catch fire, emitting toxic gases such as hydrogen fluoride and carbon monoxide, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Crews were seen in hazmat suits on the scene of the I-15 fire, likely because of the presence of toxic gas.

4. Outside of EVs, they have many purposes

Lithium-ion batteries aren’t just what power EVs.

They’re in your iPhone, laptop, digital camera, watches and more. They’re also found in power tools, wireless headphones and electric toothbrushes. In this decade, you’d be hard-pressed to avoid them all together.

5. Recycling them responsibly is a must

One of the most important aspects of using lithium-ion batteries is disposing of them properly.

To minimize harm to the environment, they should never be thrown away with household garbage, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. There are many options to do so in Las Vegas, and Earth 911’s search tool can identify those closest to you by ZIP code.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X. Staff writer Katie Futterman contributed to this report.