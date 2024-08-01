102°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Science and Technology

After freeway fire, here’s what you should know about lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion high-voltage battery component for electric vehicle or hybrid car. (Getty Images)
Lithium-ion high-voltage battery component for electric vehicle or hybrid car. (Getty Images)
More Stories
This new Las Vegas facility will let you turn your body into dirt
An artist’s illustration of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis, or the Blaze star. Her ...
A star is about to explode. Here’s how to watch it
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas residents report feeling Southern California quake
Why those ‘native seeds’ you bought might not be good for your garden
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2024 - 12:48 pm
 

A truck full of lithium-ion batteries caught fire on Interstate 15 last weekend, stranding thousands of drivers making the trek from Southern California to Las Vegas.

Crews have spent days containing the fire, and it was still burning as of Thursday morning as the fire slowly loses its fuel, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

As you follow continued coverage of the fire and calls for updates to I-15, here’s what you should know about lithium-ion batteries.

1. Lithium is a ‘critical mineral’ needed to combat climate change

Producing these batteries is crucial to the electric vehicle market. Increasing use of EVs is said to be a solution to climate change, slashing the country’s carbon emissions that scientists say are warming the planet.

The U.S. Interior Department lists lithium as one of 50 so-called “critical minerals” that are needed to facilitate the country’s transition to greener sources of energy — a priority of the Biden-Harris administration.

2. Nevada is the epicenter of an emerging domestic supply chain

Almost all of the world’s lithium production happens outside the U.S. in countries such as Australia and Argentina.

But Nevada has the only active lithium mine in the country at Silver Peak in Esmeralda County, with more on the way. There’s been a push to close the so-called “lithium loop” in Nevada, allowing all stages of the production of lithium batteries to take place within state lines, from mining to recycling.

A lithium brining pond near Silver Peak, Nev.( Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A lithium brining pond near Silver Peak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

These mines are often at odds with the state’s limited water resources, many endangered and threatened species, and Native American heritage sites. That conflict has caused lawmakers and environmentalists to push for more sustainable locations and mining techniques.

3. The batteries are highly flammable and can emit toxic gas

There’s a reason passengers aren’t allowed to take lithium-ion batteries on airplanes.

A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on Interstate 15 near Baker, California. The truck carrying this container overturned Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

Because they store a lot of energy in a small space, they very easily overheat and can catch fire, emitting toxic gases such as hydrogen fluoride and carbon monoxide, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Crews were seen in hazmat suits on the scene of the I-15 fire, likely because of the presence of toxic gas.

4. Outside of EVs, they have many purposes

Lithium-ion batteries aren’t just what power EVs.

A disassembled mobile phone shows an lithium-ion battery inside. (Getty Images)
A disassembled mobile phone shows an lithium-ion battery inside. (Getty Images)

They’re in your iPhone, laptop, digital camera, watches and more. They’re also found in power tools, wireless headphones and electric toothbrushes. In this decade, you’d be hard-pressed to avoid them all together.

5. Recycling them responsibly is a must

One of the most important aspects of using lithium-ion batteries is disposing of them properly.

To minimize harm to the environment, they should never be thrown away with household garbage, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. There are many options to do so in Las Vegas, and Earth 911’s search tool can identify those closest to you by ZIP code.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X. Staff writer Katie Futterman contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist’s illustration of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis, or the Blaze star. Her ...
A star is about to explode. Here’s how to watch it
Noah Haggerty Los Angeles Times

Astronomers around the world are preparing for one of the most anticipated cosmic firework shows of the year — but you don’t need a fancy telescope to join in on the festivities.

In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yel ...
Geyser eruption highlights little-known hazard at Yellowstone
By Matthew Brown, Amy Beth Hanson and Mead Gruver The Associated Press

The hydrothermal explosion on Tuesday in Biscuit Basin caused no injuries as dozens of people fled down the boardwalk before the wooden walkway was destroyed.

An information display near United gates shows a flight delay at Chicago O'Hare International A ...
How CrowdStrike update crashed computers around the world
By Matt O’Brien AP Technology Writer

One faulty CrowdStrike software update caused global disruptions Friday that grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted other services.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Simone Biles edges Brazil’s Andrade for her 2nd Olympic all-around gymnastics title
recommend 2
California man wins $1.4M jackpot at Las Vegas airport
recommend 3
Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Las Vegas hotel room bookings, sales ‘feel soft’ for 2024 F1 race
recommend 5
Wayne Brady aims to be honest and open — not perfect
recommend 6
Trump’s gag order remains in effect after New York conviction