Apple loyalists camp outside in Las Vegas for iPhone X

Apple loyalists say it’s a mix of the tech giant’s products and the brand that make them camp out in front of Apple stores to be the first buyers of new products.

Long lines and eager customers waited outside the Apple store inside the Fashion Show Mall as the iPhone X made its debut Friday morning. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 100 people lined up to be the firsts to get the Apple X in Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Apple loyalists say it’s a mix of the tech giant’s products and the brand that make them camp out in front of Apple stores to be the first buyers of new products.

It’s all about staying up with the latest tech and being loyal to the brand, said Las Vegas resident Isaac Brown, 54.

It’s about being the first of all of your friends to have the latest and greatest, said Charles Sandoval, 45.

The first person in line at the Downtown Summerlin Apple store to buy Apple’s latest phone, the iPhone X, arrived at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

For others, like Neil James, 29, visiting from Austin, Texas, camping outside the Apple store last night was a last-minute decision.

“I’m doing this more for the excitement, this is my first time actually waiting for a product. I’ve been here since 8 p.m. yesterday,” James said. “2017 has been amazing, so I’m like, ‘why not?’”

The line spanned about 100 people as of Friday at 7:30 a.m. The first person to walk out of the store with an iPhone X in hand walked out to a round of applause.

A similar scene was outside the Fashion Show mall.

Dawn Robertson, 55, lined up outside the Fashion Show shopping center around 2 a.m. She brought a chair and blanket to stay warm.

Workers let her and the rest of the line into the building around 7 a.m. Security kicked out two people who tried to skip the line, she said.

By 7:20, about 80 people had gathered outside Fashion Show’s Apple store.

Robertson had her wrist wrapped from carpal tunnel surgery, which gave her the week off from work.

“It worked out,” she said.

Around the time Robertson had arrived at Fashion Show, Lily Petersen, 22, got off work as a 911 dispatcher.

Petersen had learned her lesson from waiting in line for previous Apple products.

She pre-ordered the phone online, walked into Fashion Show around 7:20 a.m., and was among the first called into the store.

She wouldn’t have much time to play with her phone before her 4 p.m. shift.

“I like my job,” she said. “I’m not much of a morning person anyway.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter. Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.