Henderson-based Parler has a message for its supporters and ‘haters’

The company met an uncertain future this month after tech giants pulled the plug on the platform.

The logo of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin, Jan. 10, 2021. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

Parler, the Henderson-based social media site that has been a home to the far right, has a message online for its supporters and “haters.”

“Hello world, is this thing on?” reads a post from Parler CEO John Matze.

Below that, a message notifies visitors of “technical difficulties.”

“Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both,” the message reads.

The site has been a haven for users who claim more mainstream platforms such as Twitter and Facebook censor right-wing views.

“We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon,” the message reads. “We will not let civil discourse perish!”

Parler met an uncertain future this month when tech giants Apple, Google and Amazon pulled the plug on the platform. After the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, Google pulled the platform’s smartphone app from its app store for allowing posts that seek “to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.”

Apple followed the next day after giving the social media company 24 hours to address complaints that the platform was being used to plan further “illegal and dangerous activities.”

Then, a day after that, Amazon notified Parler that it was booting the company from its web-hosting service.

Parler sued Amazon in federal court, claiming the decision was “motivated by political animus” and sought to benefit Twitter by reducing competition in the microblogging market.

