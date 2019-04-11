Israeli spacecraft to attempt moon landing — LIVESTREAM

Opher Doron, general manager of Israel Aerospace Industries' space division, speaks beside the SpaceIL lunar module, in a special "clean room" where the space craft is being developed, during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Ilan Ben Zion)

This Dec. 17, 2018 file photo shows the SpaceIL lunar module in a special "clean room" during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

In this Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 file photo, technicians stand next to the SpaceIL lunar module, an unmanned spacecraft, is on display in a special "clean room" where the space craft is being developed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

YEHUD, Israel — SpaceIL, the Israeli nonprofit, is expected to land a spacecraft on the moon today.

The lander, dubbed “Beresheet,” Hebrew for “Genesis,” or “In the Beginning,” is among the smallest spacecrafts in history to have entered the moon’s orbit.

“There is a significant chance we have a crash landing,” said Opher Doron, space division general manager at Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked with SpaceIL on the project.. “It’s very dangerous, and it’s difficult to predict we’ll succeed.”

The first privately funded spacecraft to journey to the moon passed its most crucial test yet last Thursday when it dropped into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing.

Unlike giant, powerful NASA rockets that hurtle directly toward moon, the humble four-legged landing craft, barely the size of a washing machine, has embarked on a risky and roundabout route.

The $100 million mission couldn’t afford its own rocket, so Beresheet hitched a ride on the SpaceX Falcon rocket, launched from Florida in February.

In total, the spacecraft will traverse 6.5 million kilometers (about 4 million miles), among the longest distances ever traveled to the moon.

SpaceIL got its start in the Google Lunar X Prize Competition, which promised $20 million for the first privately funded robotic spacecraft to make it to the moon.

The competition ended last year without a winner. But inspired by SpaceIL’s perseverance, the XPrize Foundation announced last week it would offer the team $1 million if Beresheet sticks its landing.

If all goes according to plan, Beresheet will land on a plain of solidified lava, known as the Sea of Serenity. It will spend a couple days on the moon’s surface, measuring the magnetic field at the landing site, and send back data and pictures.

A successful mission would make Israel the fourth country to pull off a moon landing, after Russia, the U.S. and China.

The Review-Journal is owned by Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson. The Adelson Family Foundation provided a $16.4 million grant to SpaceIL.