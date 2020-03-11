See Vegas differently with glossy new rjmagazine

The magazine, which will be available only to subscribers, provides Review-Journal staffers with a new forum for storytelling about life in Southern Nevada.

The spring 2019 rjmagazine cover. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jolene Mannina, from left, Elizabeth Blau and Mary Choi Kelly are featured in the spring 2019 issue of rjmagazine. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sunday will debut a quarterly magazine created specifically for subscribers. The new rjmagazine will cover many facets of life in Las Vegas in a format that’s glossy, colorful, insightful and entertaining.

“We’re excited to launch rjmagazine, a general-interest quarterly publication created only for subscribers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal,” Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “We think our discerning subscribers will enjoy the exceptional writing, compelling features and bold photography that will be at the heart of rjmagazine.”

The cover story of the inaugural issue, which has 90 pages, features an interview with a valley resident who became internationally famous for his Turkish prison stint that inspired an Oscar-winning film. Other in-depth pieces include a look at a new effort to elevate women in the culinary industry; a local musical duo whose quest to perform 60 concerts in 50 states over 40 days has been chronicled in a soon-to-be-released documentary; and a Summerlin couple toiling to open a craft brewery while working full-time jobs and raising a disabled daughter.

“We can showcase our best work in the magazine,” said Laura Schwed, rjmagazine editor in chief. “The magazine’s slogan is ‘See Vegas Differently.’ It’s a wonderful way to connect with people in the community, capture their stories with vivid photography and cover them in ways we might not be able to in the newspaper.”

The magazine will be distributed exclusively to Sunday home delivery subscribers. The print edition of the magazine will not be available in Sunday editions at retail stores.

Digital subscribers and print subscribers with activated digital accounts will have exclusive access to rjmagazine online for 14 days. Digital subscribers will find rjmagazine in Sunday’s e-Edition of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and in its own section at reviewjournal.com.

Subscribe at reviewjournal. com/rj-magazine by 5 p.m. Frida y and you can get Sunday home delivery of the inaugural issue.

