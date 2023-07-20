Tupac investigation: Police removed bullet cartridges, computers, pot from Henderson home

The warrant was requested on Saturday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department fro permission from a District Court judge to search the residence of Duane Keith Davis, 60, at 2204 Maple Shade St. in Henderson, based on the document.

Authorities removed more than two dozen items from a Henderson home related to the investigation of the 1996 shooting death of the rapper Tupac Skakur, including computers, iPads, bullet cartridges and marijuana, according to copy of the warrant obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A search warrant of a home in Henderson related to the investigation of the 1996 shooting death of the rapper Tupac Skakur requested computers, cell phones, iPads, documents and other items including writings about Shakur, the document states.

The home was searched late Monday night, according to neighbors and police.

Davis revealed he had a connection to Shakur’s killing in 2018 in the Netflix documentary, “Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders,” and in a book he published in 2019. He indicated that he was in the car with the shooter who killed Shakur.

Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, after he was shot five days earlier at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

The rapper was leaving the MGM Grand after the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon heavyweight fight when he was shot four times while in his BMW with Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. The BMW was stopped at a red light when a Cadillac pulled up next to it and someone from the Cadillac fired several rounds into Shakur’s BMW.

Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, had gotten into a fight with Shakur the same night he was murdered. The same type of gun used in the shooting was found in a duffle bag in the backyard of the girlfriend of one of Anderson’s close friends. The bag had a Las Vegas mailing address inside it.

Anderson died at age 23 in a gang-related shooting in 1998. He had been briefly named as a suspect in the shooting investigation before his death in 1998, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and Esquire.

