COMMENTARY: The Las Vegas Athletics: ‘A bright future together’

Team owner John Fisher writes about his commitment to building an intimate ballpark and a roster that can bring a championship to Southern Nevada.

Digital rendering of what the Oakland Athletics stadium might look like in Las Vegas. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to sit on nine acres of Tropicana's 35-acre site. (Oakland Athletics)

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)

The Athletics are pleased to announce that we have officially submitted our application to MLB for relocation to Las Vegas. We are grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from the Vegas community. We are excited about this step for our club and what it means both on the field and in this community.

We have a unique opportunity to build an intimate 33,000-capacity ballpark within steps of the energy and activity of the Las Vegas Strip. The Golden Knights and Raiders have shown the world that Vegas is a sports and entertainment capital. Southern Nevada has a powerful sports fan base, and the region has shown itself to be a top destination for fans. Baseball’s presence is strong in Southern Nevada, as clearly demonstrated by its support of the Aviators, Little League World Series appearances and Vegas-grown talent throughout MLB.

While we look to our future with excitement, we are also sad for what this represents for Oakland. The reality is we did not have a deal in Oakland. For the last two years the City of Oakland has been unable to deliver on the July 2021 term sheet that the Oakland City Council approved. Perhaps even more important, we have been unable to secure a reliable date by which we would have a fully approved project.

We know how difficult this is for our Oakland fans. We spent $100 million and six years on our Oakland ballpark project. Those efforts have run out of time and we will be the third professional sports team to leave the Coliseum site.

Our Vegas plan, crafted with strong and committed local partners, will strengthen this historic franchise and set the stage for future success. As part of coming to Southern Nevada, the A’s will engage with and support our newfound home community.

I own this team for a simple reason: I love baseball. I am committed to fielding a competitive team and doing what it takes to win. Our plan includes continuing to develop our young talented players through our system and going forward retaining these players and signing free agents.

Today’s announcement means we’re one step closer to our goal of bringing more championships to the Athletics and Las Vegas. I look forward to a bright future together.

John Fisher is the owner and managing partner of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics franchise, which seeks to move to Las Vegas.