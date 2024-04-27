LETTER: Donald Trump should look in the mirror

Donald Trump has been indicted four times. It’s not the Democrats. It’s not the prosecutor. It’s not the judge. It’s not Hillary. He, and only he, is responsible for his being indicted and in court.

Mr. Trump is emotionally imbalanced, angry and a bully. He points blame at others and calls them foul and nasty names. Do innocent people behave like that?

Further, innocent people want their day in court and don’t act like bullies until then. If Mr. Trump were so innocent, wouldn’t an innocent person want to exercise his speedy trial right and not delay? Someone who is as innocent as Mr. Trump claims to be would not want to delay justice. He’s sure acting like a guilty person.

All of his tribulations are of his own making. No one else is to blame despite his childish claims to the contrary.