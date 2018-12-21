7-year-old’s death at the border is tragic

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Recently, a 7-year-old girl — who, along with her parents, entered this country illegally — died after she was apprehended in the desert by our Border Patrol. This was a tragedy that some have blamed on the Border Patrol. But in my opinion, the parents are at fault.

They should be held accountable for taking their young daughter on such a hazardous trip through a remote stretch of the desert without adequate supplies. Too many people trying to enter this country put themselves and their families in dangerous situations. Perhaps they should think of the consequences — not only from our officials, but from Mother Nature — before they start their journeys.