Could there be more to rising temperatures at the airport?

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In their Sunday op-ed “Carbon tax will save us from disaster,” Mark Reynolds and Jerry King state, “The average daily temperature at McCarran … has increased by four degrees over the past 40 years.”

Over 40 years, the footprint of McCarran has changed. It would be interesting to know where the weather station was located 40 years ago and where it is sited today. And did the additional infrastructure constructed over the past 40 years have some effect on the increase in temperature?