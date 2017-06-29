A few more summer reading tips

Another local author, Dennis Goode, published “Time Squares,” a novel about life in an apartment building in New York City and the interaction among the residents. A good short read.

It’s good to know what others are reading this summer (Sunday Review-Journal, ENT Section). It would be interesting to mention local authors also. “Whisper in the Blood” and the sequel, “Honor in the Blood,” by local author S.H. Montgomery comes to mind. The story line is the intermingling of an Italian and an Irish family in Chicago beginning in the early 1920s. Each novel captures and holds your interest throughout.

