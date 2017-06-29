ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

A few more summer reading tips

Patricia J. Wunder Las Vegas
June 29, 2017 - 4:29 pm
 

It’s good to know what others are reading this summer (Sunday Review-Journal, ENT Section). It would be interesting to mention local authors also. “Whisper in the Blood” and the sequel, “Honor in the Blood,” by local author S.H. Montgomery comes to mind. The story line is the intermingling of an Italian and an Irish family in Chicago beginning in the early 1920s. Each novel captures and holds your interest throughout.

Another local author, Dennis Goode, published “Time Squares,” a novel about life in an apartment building in New York City and the interaction among the residents. A good short read.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like