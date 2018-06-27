A perfect time to build Donald’s Trump’s border wall

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

Perhaps I’m naive, but the illegal immigration problem can be easily resolved. There’s slightly fewer than 2,000 miles on our southern border, that being shared by only four states. Why not build an impenetrable wall spanning the entire border, then have one or two official “ports of entry” in each state? The ports of entry can be manned by ICE agents and have accommodations for judges and other personnel to process those seeking legal entry. Those attempting to enter illegally will be turned back.

The only problem with this idea is that we could never get the liberal Democrats to vote in favor of it. If this were to be proposed, the Democrats would be exposed as wanting “open borders” without restrictions.

I believe it’s time their positions on this subject be fully exposed. This proposal may not pass, but it would accomplish that objective.