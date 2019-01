I hope that new Rep Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., isn’t an example of what we can expect from the freshman class in Congress. She says that she always speaks “truth to power,” but it looks more like she speaks “street trash to power” instead.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I hope that new Rep Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., isn’t an example of what we can expect from the freshman class in Congress. She says that she always speaks “truth to power,” but it looks more like she speaks “street trash to power” instead.

I hope she can focus on working for the people and not just on her hatred of President Donald Trump.