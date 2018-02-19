Accountability and Nevada’s housing assistance fund

Too many government programs are frauds on the taxpayers

I saw the Feb. 11 from Verise Campbell, the CEO of the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corp., defending the program. Of course she is. You would, too, if you were getting a nice six-figure salary.

As with her program and all “government” programs, actual results really don’t matter. The goal is to employ Democrat political supporters who can’t make a living in the private sector.

All of these “non-profits” are frauds on the taxpayer. They are filled by Democrat political operatives and funded by the taxpayer. They are fleecing the taxpayer.